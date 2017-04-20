Fayette R-III reorganizes after election; Gose new President
A large crowd was in attendance at the Fayette R-III Board of Education meeting Wednesday. The Board meeting in regular session reorganized after the April 4 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moberly Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|austin westburg
|5 hr
|Curious
|1
|Leronica scallon not paying contractors?
|Thu
|Karma
|6
|Mack pro sucks (Sep '12)
|May 10
|Wow
|86
|Lori Smyser (Sep '11)
|May 10
|Drivers beware
|17
|Anika Croft (May '15)
|May 9
|Savage
|14
|edgel fry (Sep '11)
|May 9
|Savage
|12
|Keara shelton
|May 9
|Savage
|7
Find what you want!
Search Moberly Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC