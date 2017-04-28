Falcons finish sixth at conference go...

Falcons finish sixth at conference golf match

Friday Apr 28

The Fayette Falcons and Harrisburg Bulldogs finished in sixth and seventh place, respectively, at the Lewis and Clark Conference championship, held on April 20. The match was held at Heritage Hills Golf Course in Moberly, Missouri. Fayette finished with a team score of 401.

