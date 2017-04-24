Plaza Tire Hits a Milestone - 60 Stores

Plaza Tire Hits a Milestone - 60 Stores

Thursday Mar 30

Plaza Tire Service Inc. has opened its 60th store. The second-generation tire dealer has opened up shop in Moberly, Mo.

