Moberly traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Moberly police arrested a Cairo man on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance Friday night following a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Lyell Harris, 51, around 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sinnock Avenue.

