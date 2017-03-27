Moberly traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Moberly police arrested a Cairo man on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance Friday night following a traffic stop. Officers pulled over Lyell Harris, 51, around 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Sinnock Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moberly Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tara Belcher (May '15)
|2 hr
|Reality Check
|32
|B Bowen
|6 hr
|Fawn
|11
|Leslie Wemhoff
|Fri
|Whatwhat67
|29
|Moberly taco bell
|Thu
|Hating Mo
|7
|rental apts (May '14)
|Mar 30
|Becca
|2
|Rental Houses (Sep '12)
|Mar 30
|Becca
|12
|Slumlords (Aug '11)
|Mar 30
|Becca
|17
Find what you want!
Search Moberly Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC