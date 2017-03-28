MACC New Traditions Spring 2017 Schol...

MACC New Traditions Spring 2017 Scholarship Recipients

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Fayette Advertiser

Monday, Mar. 20, 2017 at 2 p.m., 19 students were awarded a Spring Scholarship from the Moberly Area Community Collete New Traditions Committee. These scholarships are made up from MACC Institutional, funds from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, individual donations from our New Traditions Advisory committee members and a variety of private donations.

