Moberly administrators warn parents of threat at school
MOBERLY, Mo. - According to the official Moberly School District website, a threat was written on a piece of furniture in the high school, stating that it was going to "blow up."
Moberly Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cctx78618
|5 hr
|bev
|12
|denicia lampkin aka necy
|12 hr
|sfs1978
|23
|dillon gilliam (Jun '15)
|Sun
|EJK
|49
|Shooting at Sherwood Glenn apts
|Sun
|Truth hurts
|10
|Randolph County man makes threats in incriminat...
|Sat
|REC-ME
|35
|Affordable auto repair
|Sat
|44321xtl
|5
|Amy girl with chlamydia?!
|Feb 4
|IKNOWAFEW
|10
