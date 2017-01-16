Nancy Burr 1947 a " 2017
Nancy Louise Burr, 69, passed away Jan. 10, 2017, at the Fayette Caring Center. Nancy was born in Mexico, Missouri, on June 7, 1947, to Harold Ketchum and Wanda Maxine Wyatt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moberly Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dillon gilliam (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Cctx78618
|29
|Moberly Missouri Salvation Army Family Store Cl...
|12 hr
|mrs sunshine girl...
|1
|dog catcher (Feb '13)
|17 hr
|Pathetic
|31
|Nicole Brashear Nicole Gilliam Nicole Guerra
|Jan 13
|Should have known...
|1
|Black Mustang in town
|Jan 12
|Cctx78618
|33
|I need Dejaun woods
|Jan 12
|Justsaying
|3
|Dakota Polson
|Jan 11
|Yes
|8
Find what you want!
Search Moberly Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC