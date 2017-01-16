Nancy Burr 1947 a " 2017

Nancy Burr 1947 a " 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fayette Advertiser

Nancy Louise Burr, 69, passed away Jan. 10, 2017, at the Fayette Caring Center. Nancy was born in Mexico, Missouri, on June 7, 1947, to Harold Ketchum and Wanda Maxine Wyatt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moberly Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dillon gilliam (Jun '15) 2 hr Cctx78618 29
Moberly Missouri Salvation Army Family Store Cl... 12 hr mrs sunshine girl... 1
dog catcher (Feb '13) 17 hr Pathetic 31
Nicole Brashear Nicole Gilliam Nicole Guerra Jan 13 Should have known... 1
Black Mustang in town Jan 12 Cctx78618 33
I need Dejaun woods Jan 12 Justsaying 3
Dakota Polson Jan 11 Yes 8
See all Moberly Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moberly Forum Now

Moberly Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moberly Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Moberly, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,959,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC