Alpha Media Moberly-Macon Names Mike Jenkins Market Manager

Alpha Media Moberly-Macon has announced Mike Jenkins as Market Manager. The market is home to KRES -FM, KIRK -FM, KTCM -FM, KWIX -FM, and KWIX -AM.

