Missouri Highway Patrol reports recent accidents, one arrest

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Fayette Advertiser

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following accidents involving local residents: On Nov. 23, at noon, in Randolph County, Steven W. Young, 53, of Huntsville, was driving west on Highway 24, one mile west of Moberly, in a 1989 Chevrolet Silverado. He struck two vehicles that were stopped: a 1997 Dodge Ram driven by Spencer I. Untiedt, 18, of Huntsville and a 2005 Pontiac Vibe driven by James L. Kelley, 46, of Higbee.

