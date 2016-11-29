Missouri Highway Patrol reports recent accidents, one arrest
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following accidents involving local residents: On Nov. 23, at noon, in Randolph County, Steven W. Young, 53, of Huntsville, was driving west on Highway 24, one mile west of Moberly, in a 1989 Chevrolet Silverado. He struck two vehicles that were stopped: a 1997 Dodge Ram driven by Spencer I. Untiedt, 18, of Huntsville and a 2005 Pontiac Vibe driven by James L. Kelley, 46, of Higbee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayette Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Moberly Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lacey Miller???
|2 hr
|Dislike
|5
|Judge Hayes (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|LOL
|97
|Rachel B
|10 hr
|hahaha
|10
|Rude black girl Walmart pharmacy
|20 hr
|Chillicheesedawg
|3
|Keara shelton
|21 hr
|Playball
|2
|Dragon Creation Tattoo (Feb '16)
|22 hr
|Dragons Creation ...
|21
|dillon gilliam (Jun '15)
|Tue
|nosey
|6
Find what you want!
Search Moberly Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC