Mitchell Police Receive 40 Fireworks Complaints In A Week
The Mitchell Department of Public Safety says that since fireworks went on sale on June 27th, they have received 40 fireworks complaints. Zero citations and three written warnings were issued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mitchell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|CA Escapee
|19
|Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|Kathy cz
|19
|Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10)
|Feb '16
|Whitney
|5
|Heather Palmer (Jun '13)
|Jan '16
|Steve
|2
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|terry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mitchell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC