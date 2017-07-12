Mitchell Police Receive 40 Fireworks ...

Mitchell Police Receive 40 Fireworks Complaints In A Week

Wednesday Jul 5

The Mitchell Department of Public Safety says that since fireworks went on sale on June 27th, they have received 40 fireworks complaints. Zero citations and three written warnings were issued.

Mitchell, SD

