Two People Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident Near Kimball

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says two people were injured over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash just south of Kimball in which one car caught on fire. On Saturday night at around 7 pm, 27-year old Courtney Crow of Mitchell was driving a Dodge Journey on the wrong side of the road at the intersection of 252nd Street and 362nd Avenue and struck an oncoming pickup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.