Two People Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident Near Kimball
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says two people were injured over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash just south of Kimball in which one car caught on fire. On Saturday night at around 7 pm, 27-year old Courtney Crow of Mitchell was driving a Dodge Journey on the wrong side of the road at the intersection of 252nd Street and 362nd Avenue and struck an oncoming pickup.
