Three Truck Drivers Arrested For Bringing Drugs Into Mitchell

Friday Jun 23

Three truck drivers were arrested earlier this month for bringing drugs into Mitchell. The Mitchell Daily Republic reports that Mitchell police received 911 calls on June 10th about a red SLB Trucking vehicle that was all over the road about 15 miles west of Mitchell traveling east on I-90.

