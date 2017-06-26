Three Truck Drivers Arrested For Bringing Drugs Into Mitchell
Three truck drivers were arrested earlier this month for bringing drugs into Mitchell. The Mitchell Daily Republic reports that Mitchell police received 911 calls on June 10th about a red SLB Trucking vehicle that was all over the road about 15 miles west of Mitchell traveling east on I-90.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
Add your comments below
Mitchell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|Kathy cz
|19
|Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10)
|Feb '16
|Whitney
|5
|Heather Palmer (Jun '13)
|Jan '16
|Steve
|2
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|terry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mitchell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC