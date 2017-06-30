Mount Vernon Man Accused Of Raping 7-...

Mount Vernon Man Accused Of Raping 7-Year Old Boy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

A Mount Vernon man has been arrested after allegedly raping a young boy in exchange for a video game. 27-year old Tyler Dobras was arrested last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mitchell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14) Apr '17 Musikologist 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09) Aug '16 Kathy cz 19
Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10) Feb '16 Whitney 5
Heather Palmer (Jun '13) Jan '16 Steve 2
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Sep '15 terry 7
See all Mitchell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mitchell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Davison County was issued at July 05 at 9:40PM MDT

Mitchell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mitchell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mitchell, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,953 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC