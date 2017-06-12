Mitchell, SD traffic rerouted due to ...

Mitchell, SD traffic rerouted due to fireworks in trash can Monday, June 5

Monday Jun 5 Read more: KVOX-FM Fargo

Police cordoned off part of downtown Mitchell while they determined how best to dispose of unexploded fireworks left in a trash can. Authorities say an individual had used a number of fireworks to create a larger explosive which was left in a garbage can.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVOX-FM Fargo.

