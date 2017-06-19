Little Damage Reported In Severe Storms On Tuesday Night
Severe storms hit our area on Tuesday night, but little damage was reported. National Weather Service Meteorologist Kyle Weisser says they expect to receive some reports this morning, especially east of Mitchell where strong winds occurred after dark.
