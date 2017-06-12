Escaped Inmate From Davison County Ja...

Escaped Inmate From Davison County Jail Captured

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

The Davison County Sheriff's Office has released more information regarding the capture of an escaped inmate. Yesterday afternoon, an off-duty Davison County corrections officer spotted 31-year old Nicholas Miiller outside an address in a trailer court on South Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mitchell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14) Apr '17 Musikologist 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09) Aug '16 Kathy cz 19
Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10) Feb '16 Whitney 5
Heather Palmer (Jun '13) Jan '16 Steve 2
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Sep '15 terry 7
See all Mitchell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mitchell Forum Now

Mitchell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mitchell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Mitchell, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC