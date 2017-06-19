City Of Mitchell Discourages Any Water Activities In Lake Mitchell
E. Coli has been detected at Sandy Beach in Lake Mitchell. E. Coli levels have exceeded the EPA allowable limit of <235 cfu per 100 mL.
