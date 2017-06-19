City Of Mitchell Discourages Any Wate...

City Of Mitchell Discourages Any Water Activities In Lake Mitchell

Wednesday Jun 7

E. Coli has been detected at Sandy Beach in Lake Mitchell. E. Coli levels have exceeded the EPA allowable limit of <235 cfu per 100 mL.

