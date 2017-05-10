Mitchell City Council To Consider Add...

Mitchell City Council To Consider Adding Lake Manager Position

Monday May 1

The Mitchell City Council tonight will consider adding a city lake manager position. The individual would manage the Lake Mitchell Campground, as well as lake accesses, trails, beaches, and other activities and lake development projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Mitchell, SD

