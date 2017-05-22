DWU Recognizes David Mitchell For 45 Years Of Service
Dakota Wesleyan University recognized employees for their years of service to the institution during its annual Employee Recognition Breakfast Wednesday. Business administration and economics professor David Mitchell was honored for 45 years of service at Dakota Wesleyan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mitchell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Apr 27
|Musikologist
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|Kathy cz
|19
|Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10)
|Feb '16
|Whitney
|5
|Heather Palmer (Jun '13)
|Jan '16
|Steve
|2
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|terry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mitchell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC