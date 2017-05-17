DWU Music Professor Wins Clarke Award For Teaching Excellence
Dakota Wesleyan Music Department Chair Dr. Clinton Desmond was awarded the prestigious Clarke Award for Teaching Excellence Sunday during Dakota Wesleyan University's Commencement services at the Corn Palace. This award was first instituted in the 1996-97 academic year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mitchell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Apr 27
|Musikologist
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|Kathy cz
|19
|Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10)
|Feb '16
|Whitney
|5
|Heather Palmer (Jun '13)
|Jan '16
|Steve
|2
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|terry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mitchell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC