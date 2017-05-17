DWU Music Professor Wins Clarke Award...

DWU Music Professor Wins Clarke Award For Teaching Excellence

Monday May 8 Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

Dakota Wesleyan Music Department Chair Dr. Clinton Desmond was awarded the prestigious Clarke Award for Teaching Excellence Sunday during Dakota Wesleyan University's Commencement services at the Corn Palace. This award was first instituted in the 1996-97 academic year.

