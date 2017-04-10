Three Mitchell Couples To Be Honored At Friday Abbott House Celebration
Three Mitchell couples will be honored today during the Abbott House Celebration at noon at the County Fair Banquet Hall in Mitchell. Glynn and Keith Bartels and Tom and Charlys Dice will receive Children's Champion Awards.
