One Cited After Van And Jeep Collision In Mitchell
One person was injured after a collision between a Mitchell taxi van and a Jeep. 66-year old Brett Hart of Mitchell was driving a Becky's Vans vehicle on Main Street just before 9 pm on Saturday.
