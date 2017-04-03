Mitchell Rec Center Upgrade To Be Con...

Mitchell Rec Center Upgrade To Be Considered By City Council Monday Night

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

City of Mitchell meetings begin this evening at 6:30 at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. The Public Properties Committee meets at 6:30 followed by the Sidewalk Committee at 7 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mitchell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr 3 Bucky Goldstein 18
Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09) Aug '16 Kathy cz 19
Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14) Aug '16 Musikologist 4
Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10) Feb '16 Whitney 5
Heather Palmer (Jun '13) Jan '16 Steve 2
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Sep '15 terry 7
See all Mitchell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mitchell Forum Now

Mitchell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mitchell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Mitchell, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,118 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC