Mitchell Police Destroy Grenade Found...

Mitchell Police Destroy Grenade Found By Davison County Man

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

Mitchell Police say a 68-year-old man brought an unexploded grenade to The Mitchell Police Department so that the grenade could be destroyed. Police say the man found the grenade while helping a friend clean out a building that was in rural Davison County, located to the Northeast of Mitchell.

