Lake Mitchell To Receive Fish Habitats In May
Lake Mitchell will receive two large artificial fish habitats next month. The Mitchell Daily Republic reports today that the Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee will prepare and install the habitats on May 5th and 6th.
