DWU Faculty Member To Participate In ...

DWU Faculty Member To Participate In Chicago Seminar

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

Dr. Jesse Weins of Mitchell has been selected to participate in the Teaching Interfaith Understanding seminar hosted by DePaul University, Chicago, this summer. Weins is the dean of the College of Leadership and Public Service and associate professor of criminal justice at Dakota Wesleyan University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mitchell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr 3 Bucky Goldstein 18
Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09) Aug '16 Kathy cz 19
Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14) Aug '16 Musikologist 4
Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10) Feb '16 Whitney 5
Heather Palmer (Jun '13) Jan '16 Steve 2
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Sep '15 terry 7
See all Mitchell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mitchell Forum Now

Mitchell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mitchell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Mitchell, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC