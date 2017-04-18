DWU Faculty Member To Participate In Chicago Seminar
Dr. Jesse Weins of Mitchell has been selected to participate in the Teaching Interfaith Understanding seminar hosted by DePaul University, Chicago, this summer. Weins is the dean of the College of Leadership and Public Service and associate professor of criminal justice at Dakota Wesleyan University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
Add your comments below
Mitchell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|Kathy cz
|19
|Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10)
|Feb '16
|Whitney
|5
|Heather Palmer (Jun '13)
|Jan '16
|Steve
|2
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|terry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mitchell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC