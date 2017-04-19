Driver Sentenced To 9 Years In Fatal ...

Driver Sentenced To 9 Years In Fatal Drunken Driving Crash

Wednesday Apr 19

A man convicted of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in rural Davison County has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Tate Thompson drank vodka at a party before crashing his vehicle and killing 18-year-old Dylan Mentele, of Alexandria, a passenger, last June.

