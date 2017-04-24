Councilman Mel Olson Considering Run ...

Councilman Mel Olson Considering Run For Mayor

One Mitchell city councilman is considering a run for mayor in 2018. Mel Olson, who represents Ward 1, told the Mitchell Daily Republic of his political plans.

