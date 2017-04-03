Burr Street Project Public Meeting He...

Burr Street Project Public Meeting Held At MTI

About 40 people attended an informational meeting at MTI last night regarding the Burr Street project in Mitchell. The goals of the project are to improve safety, improve drainage, improve clearances, and to improve the area for pedestrians by installing sidewalks.

