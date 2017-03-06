Man Convicted Of Kidnapping, Meth Rob...

Man Convicted Of Kidnapping, Meth Robbery

Monday Mar 6

A man convicted of robbery and kidnapping in order to get some methamphetamine will sentenced in May in Davison County. Twenty-seven-year-old Ryan Bruguier has been convicted of second-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery following a two-day jury trial.

