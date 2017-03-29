Just 4% of rural Americans exclusivel...

Just 4% of rural Americans exclusively OTT subs

1 hr ago Read more: Advanced-television.com

Numerous reports have been written on the national trend of "cord cutting" in the US, or homes eliminating their cable or satellite service and accessing their television content over the Internet and from antennae. For the second year in a row, 82 per cent of North American rural video consumers surveyed are still subscribing to a traditional video service provider.

Mitchell, SD

