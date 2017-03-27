Fourteen Submit Petitions For June Election In Mitchell
Yesterday was the deadline to submit petitions to run for seats for the Mitchell City Council and Mitchell School Board, and fourteen candidates will run for those seats. In the Mitchell City Council election, John Doescher is running unopposed for a full three-year term in Ward 2. Incumbent Steve Rice will face Clay Loneman and Sabrina Velin-Kraus in the Ward 1 race.
