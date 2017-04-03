Davison County Commission Sets Public Input Hearings For Mitchell Rural Fire District
After a lengthy discussion yesterday, the Davison County Commission set public input hearings regarding a proposal to annex Badger, Perry, Mitchell, Hanson, and Plano townships into the Mitchell Rural Fire District. Some residents of those townships are opposed to being annexed into the district.
