Cord Cutting in Rural Areas Remains Low, Report Says

Much of the news around cord cutting in the United States is biased toward data derived from urban and suburban subscribers, but the trend does not apply in exactly the same way to rural regions, according to a survey commissioned by Innovative Systems, a software and technology company based in Mitchell, S.D. "For the second year in a row, 82 percent of North American rural video consumers surveyed are still subscribing to a traditional video service provider," the company says in a press release about the study. "The number of rural homes that are getting all of their video over the internet is a modest 4 percent."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CED.