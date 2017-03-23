Campus Notes for March 15

Campus Notes for March 15

Iowa Lakes Community College has released the fall honors list of full-time students who have demonstrated academic excellence by earning at least a grade- point average of 3.25 or higher. Fall semester students who have achieved a 3.25 grade-point average or better are recognized by inclusion on the dean's list.

