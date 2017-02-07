Miskimins Resigns As Regional Workforce Coordinator
The Mitchell Area Development Corporation announced today that Jacki Miskimins has resigned from her position as the Regional Workforce Coordinator, effective at the end of February. Miskimins, who has been with the Development Corporation since October 2014, has accepted a position with Vantage Point Solutions in Mitchell.
