Family Of Late Mitchell Mayor Donates To Lifequest

A donation announcement was made on Monday at LifeQuest in Mitchell. Development Director Brian Loken told a crowd of around 50 people that the family of Paul Tobin has made a donation of $250,000 to the agency.

