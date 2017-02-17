City Council Overrides Mayora s Recycling Contract Veto
The Mitchell City Council on Monday night voted to override Mayor Jerry Toomey's veto of the city's recycling contract. The council last month voted to award the three-year contract to Dependable Recycling of Aberdeen, which is the current city recycling company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mitchell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|Kathy cz
|19
|Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10)
|Feb '16
|Whitney
|5
|Heather Palmer (Jun '13)
|Jan '16
|Steve
|2
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|terry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mitchell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC