Arrest Made After False Robbery Report In Mitchell
One man is under arrest after making a false report of a robbery at a Mitchell business yesterday. 34-year old Aaron Cooper is charged with false reporting to law enforcement and grand theft of more than $1,000 but less than $2,500.
