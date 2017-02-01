Search Begins for the 2017 America's ...

Search Begins for the 2017 America's Pig Farmer of the YearSM

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

The award, now in its third year, recognizes a U.S. pork producer who demonstrates excellence in raising pigs using the We CareSM ethical principles and in sharing his or her story with the public. Last fall, a panel of national judges named Brad Greenway, a pig farmer from Mitchell, South Dakota, as the 2016 America's Pig Farmer of the Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mitchell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09) Aug '16 Kathy cz 19
Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14) Aug '16 Musikologist 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10) Feb '16 Whitney 5
Heather Palmer (Jun '13) Jan '16 Steve 2
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Sep '15 terry 7
See all Mitchell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mitchell Forum Now

Mitchell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mitchell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Mitchell, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,470,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC