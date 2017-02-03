Mitchell Police Looking For Two Peopl...

Mitchell Police Looking For Two People Involved In Burglary

Wednesday Jan 25

Mitchell police and Mitchell Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help. At around 11:45 Tuesday night, an unknown male subject forcibly entered a business in the 700 block of North Main Street in Mitchell and stole several packages or Marlboro Menthol 100 cigarettes.

