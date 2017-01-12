Mitchell City Council Talks Recycling
The Mitchell City Council last night talked recycling. The city's three-year recycling service contract is up, and two companies, Petrik Sanitation of Mitchell and Dependable Sanitation of Aberdeen, which is the current recycling provider, are being considered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
