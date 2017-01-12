Mitchell City Council Talks Recycling

Mitchell City Council Talks Recycling

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

The Mitchell City Council last night talked recycling. The city's three-year recycling service contract is up, and two companies, Petrik Sanitation of Mitchell and Dependable Sanitation of Aberdeen, which is the current recycling provider, are being considered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mitchell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09) Aug '16 Kathy cz 19
Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14) Aug '16 Musikologist 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10) Feb '16 Whitney 5
Heather Palmer (Jun '13) Jan '16 Steve 2
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Sep '15 terry 7
See all Mitchell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mitchell Forum Now

Mitchell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mitchell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Mitchell, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,357 • Total comments across all topics: 277,921,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC