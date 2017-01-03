City Of Mitchell To Award Recycling Bid
City of Mitchell meetings are set for Tuesday night due to the observance of the New Year's Day holiday on Monday. The Traffic Commission will meet at 6:30 pm at City Hall followed by the regular city council meeting.
