City Of Mitchell Scheduling Snow Cleanup

Wednesday Jan 11

The City of Mitchell has scheduled a snow cleanup of the streets inside the city limits of Mitchell on Thursday from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. City plows will be clearing the streets of snow from curb to curb.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Davison County was issued at January 24 at 10:33AM MST

