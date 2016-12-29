Nationwide Media Tour Announces South...

Nationwide Media Tour Announces South Dakota Farmer as America's Pig Farmer of the Year

Thursday Dec 29

The National Pork Board conducted a satellite media tour in October to announce that Brad Greenway, a pig farmer from Mitchell, South Dakota, has been named the 2016 America's Pig Farmer of the YearSM by achieving the highest score from a third-party judging panel and online voting. The award recognizes a pig farmer who excels at raising pigs using the We CareSM ethical principles and who connects with today's consumers about how pork is produced.

