Mitchell Woman Sentenced To Six Years...

Mitchell Woman Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Running Over Man With Vehicle

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

A Mitchell woman who ran over a man with a vehicle twice was sentenced to six years in prison yesterday. 38-year old Roberta Woodside was sentenced to 12 years in prison with six suspended for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

