Mitchell Tax Change Set To Take Effect On Sunday
The New Year will bring changes to municipal tax rates in three South Dakota communities, including Mitchell. Beginning Sunday, Mitchell will impose a one percent city gross receipts tax on ticket sales or admissions to places of amusement, athletic and cultural events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mitchell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|Kathy cz
|19
|Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10)
|Feb '16
|Whitney
|5
|Heather Palmer (Jun '13)
|Jan '16
|Steve
|2
|find people for free sex here! (Sep '13)
|Sep '15
|terry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Mitchell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC