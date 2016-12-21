Mitchell City Council Will Consider P...

Mitchell City Council Will Consider Phase One Contract For Sixth Avenue Plaza Project

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

The Mitchell City Council will consider approving a $55,000 contract with Confluence for design of the first phase of the Sixth Avenue plaza project. The first phase, which is expected to be completed in July, will transform a portion of Sixth Avenue directly south of the Corn Palace into a grassy area that will also have walkways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mitchell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper, Dir Montana DPHHS can't under... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
News INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09) Aug '16 Kathy cz 19
Mitchell Music Thread (Oct '14) Aug '16 Musikologist 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
Debate: Marijuana - Mitchell, SD (Sep '10) Feb '16 Whitney 5
Heather Palmer (Jun '13) Jan '16 Steve 2
find people for free sex here! (Sep '13) Sep '15 terry 7
See all Mitchell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mitchell Forum Now

Mitchell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mitchell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Mitchell, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,800 • Total comments across all topics: 277,457,584

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC