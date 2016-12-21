Firefighters To Help South Dakota Boy Witha
Firefighters in Mitchell are working together to raise money for a 4-year-old boy diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. The Daily Republic reports Paxton Hruby was diagnosed in October with the genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.
