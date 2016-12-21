Firefighters To Help South Dakota Boy...

Firefighters To Help South Dakota Boy With Muscle Disease

Saturday Dec 3 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

Paxton Hruby was diagnosed in October with the genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. The family will face ongoing medical expenses throughout the boy's life because there is no cure for muscular dystrophy.

Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Mitchell, SD

